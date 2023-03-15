SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Hilda Mazyck transitioned to her Father in Glory, March 13, 2023, at home in Takoma Park, Maryland.

Born to Benjamin and Eliza Simmons Ellis, she was raised by her grandparents Thomas and Eliza Brown Ellis in Summerville, South Carolina.

In 1948 she married Franklin Mazyck and remained widowed for the remainder of her life following his death on April 14, 1973.

Predeceased by her parents, grandparents and brother, Ben Ellis, Hilda is survived by her sister, Mazzie Brooks; five children, Veleter, Derlene, Merlene, Alphonso, and Yolanda; four grandchildren, Saeeda (Kirk) Daniels, Mathani Mazyck, Kayin Mazyck and Caleb Mazyck; and one great-grandchild, Evan Daniels. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews and their descendants, who lovingly referred to her as Aunt Doll.

Raised in Summerville’s St. James A.M.E. Church, she spent many years as a faithful member of Morris Chapel A.M.E. Church, Farrell, Pennsylvania, and most recently, Lee Memorial A.M.E. Church, Kensington, Maryland. Her church service included their Stewardess Boards and the Morris Chapel Kitchen Committee. She was active with the Mercer County Branch of the NAACP and a founding member of the Sewettes Club. Having an affinity with numbers, she served as a financial officer in every organization to which she belonged.

A strong woman of faith, she loved the Lord and highly valued her family and friends. She had several close friends during her long life, all of whom predeceased her.

She leaves us with these words, highlighted in her Bible:

So then, brothers and sisters, stand firm and hold fast to the teachings we passed on to you, whether by word of mouth or by letter. May our Lord Jesus Christ himself and God our Father, who loved us and by his grace gave us eternal encouragement and good hope, encourage your hearts and strengthen you in every good deed and word. (Thessalonians 2:15-17 NIV)

A celebration of life, legacy and memories will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Oakwood Cemetery Chapel in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Guest are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Hilda’s memory be sent to any of the following. Your support will be greatly appreciated.

Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850

Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036

Rheumatology Research Foundation, 2200 Lake Boulevard, Atlanta, GA 30319

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

