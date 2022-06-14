YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Herschell T. Perkins, Jr., 57 of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Mr. Perkins was born July 11, 1965 in Cleveland, a son of Herschell T., Sr. and Hattie May Louise Dinwiddie Perkins.

He was a graduate of Cleveland Public Schools.

A great handyman who could fix practically anything and whose passion was his family. Herschell enjoyed playing his guitar, loved music, cooking and traveling.

He leaves to forever cherish his precious memories, his mother, Hattie Mae Clark of Austintown; two sons, Spencer Perkins of Austintown and Zion Perkins of Yorktown, Virginia; his sister, Loisye Shady-Lowery of Euclid; his brother, James Perkins of Cleveland; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, other family and friends.

Herschell was preceded in death by his father and sister, Sharlane Williford.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.