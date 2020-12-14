Helena Powell-Rowe, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Helena Powell-Rowe 80, transcended to her Heavenly Mansion December 8, 2020 at Meridian Health Care.

Helena was born May 7, 1940 in Warrenton, North Carolina., a daughter of Alonzo Macy Powell Sr. and Florence Jane Alston-Powell.

She was a faithful member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Struthers, Ohio where she served as a Deaconess, and on the Kitchen Committee for over 50 years, until her health prevented her from serving.

She had been employed by St. Elizabeth Medical Center for 15 years as a Culinary Baker and was also a Certified Seamstress, Certified Ceramics Instructor and owned a Catering Business for many years. She loved being with her family, gardening, painting, cooking and doing crafts.

She is survived by three daughters, Crystal Robinson of Lowellville, Natalie (Michael) Koch of Bedford, Oh and Amber (Danny) Rios of Liberty, Ohio; a niece whom she reared as a daughter, Terra Alisa Haas of Youngstown; a sister Sandra Faye Bowman of Youngstown; a brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Leroy (Thelma) Vaughn of Struthers, Ohio; 21 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Besides her loving husband the late David L. whom she was married for 54 years, she was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Alonzo Macy Powell Jr. and Gary Cornell Powell; a son-in-law Rev. David A. Robinson Sr., a grandson Brandon Scott Rowe and a granddaughter Shannon Brion Robinson.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the New Beginnings Outreach Ministries. Private funeral services for family will follow. Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guest do not linger after viewing.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

