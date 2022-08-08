CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Helen Rebecca Woods, 89, of Campbell, transitioned to her Heavenly home on Friday, July 29, 2022 in the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Woods was born May 14, 1933 in Coosa County, Alabama, a daughter of Harris and Vadie Kennedy Graham.

She had worked over 25 years as a surgical aide with St. Elizabeth Hospital, retiring June 1, 1995.

She was a former member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church and a current member of the Antioch Baptist Church. She served as Ministry Leader on the Nurses Guild Ministry, the Women’s Ministry, the Lydia Mission Ministry and Culinary Ministry. She was also a youth leader and was instrumental in starting the Candy Stripers (Junior Nurses). She was a member of the Eastern Ohio Baptist Association and the Ohio Baptist State Convention.

Helen enjoyed shopping, traveling, dancing, cooking and entertaining her family. However, her passion was being with her grandchildren and family.

She leaves to celebrate her life and legacy, three children, Ramona K. (Warren) Parker and Vicki (Rev. Ernest) Ellis both of Campbell and Derrick (Carla) Stredrick of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Derrick, Jr., Misha and LaQuesha Stredrick, Terrell and Kayla Parker, and Joy Ellis who was also her caregiver; six great grandchildren; her goddaughter, Kim Williams of Columbus; and a host of loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Wilson Bill Woods, whom she married September 10, 1960 and who passed away November 2012; and her brother, Nathan Graham.

The family will receive guests on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Ave., Youngstown. A Celebration of Helen’s Life will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

The family wishes to thank Doris Ellis, Paulette McCall, Bernice Ellis, Minister Linda Hall, Patriot Direction Home and Moonlight Health Care for all their assistance in caring for Helen.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

