Helen J. Washington, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Helen J. Washington, 96, of Youngstown, transitioned to her Heavenly home on Friday, April 16, 2021 in the Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Washington was born March 1, 1925 in Youngstown, the daughter of Charles P. Sr. and Jerusha Gatewood Terrell.

She was a 1943 graduate of Scienceville High School.

She had been employed at the Ravenna Arsenal as a riveter and had been a Domestic Technician for many years, retiring in 1996.

Helen was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal rest and peace, two sisters, Delores Fowler and Jacqueline (Sherwood) Armour; a granddaughter, Teri Lynne Butler; her niece and guardian, Sandra Williams all of Youngstown; brother-in-law, Norman Phillips; three godchildren, Sharon Luke, Nicole Polley and Keith Phillips Jr.; a dear neighbor and friend Helen Pack; other family, church family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis E. Washington, whom she married October 10, 1953 and who passed away March 6, 1996; two daughters, Esther Washington and Rose Marie Butler; two sisters, Celestine Phillips and Mildred Phillips; four brothers, Charles, Kenneth, Ralph and Alvin Terrell and a brother-in-law, James Fowler.

Visitation will be Monday, April 26, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin immediately following visitation.

Due to the pandemic, everyone is ask to wear mask and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, please do not linger at the church after viewing.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

