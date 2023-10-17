HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heflin Willingham, 89, of Hubbard, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

He was born January 8, 1934, in Hissop, Alabama to the late Robert and Biddie Leonard Willingham. While in Alabama he gave his life to Christ and was baptized.

He moved to Youngstown, Ohio where he graduated from The Rayen School in 1955.

He was a member of Holy Temple Church of God in Christ when he met the late Earma Bell at a church function. They were married in 1956, and from that union one daughter was born, Michele.

He served his country with the rank of Specialist E4 Medic in the U.S. Army.

Brother Willingham and his wife joined Phillips Chapel Church of God in Christ, in Hubbard, Ohio where he served as a Deacon. He was instrumental in the construction of the new church building. He served as an usher, worked the control room for the radio broadcast, and was a mentor to many. He was well known as the Sunday School Superintendent, representing the church at District, State, and National (UNAC) Sunday School meetings. He loved to read, learn and teach. Always using his tag line “You Understand”.

Deacon Willingham went on to support the startup of Bibleland Church of God in Christ in Hubbard, Ohio where he taught Sunday School and also assisted with the construction of that new church building. To assist his brother-in law, he and his wife started attending Community Lighthouse Church in Alliance, Ohio.

He was employed at General Motors for 30 years.

Heflin was very active in the Hubbard community. He was a member and President of the Maplewood Park Community Club. He was a member of the Regional Council of Government, receiving an award from the State of Ohio in 2006 for improving the community. He worked with the Trumbull County Planning Commissioners and Township Trustees to secure grants. He planned and organized the yearly community picnic. He and his wife donated land for the Maplewood Park.

Heflin loved to work with his hands. He built picnic tables, and remodeled houses. He enjoyed vacationing/cruising with his family.

Deacon Willingham leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Michele Willingham; brother, John (Mary) Willingham; the Bell Family; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Earma Willingham; his parents; his brothers, Orsby Willingham and Homer Willingham; and sister, Lorine Harris.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Phillips Chapel C.O.G.I.C., 3903 Jacobs Rd. SE, Hubbard, Ohio. A Homegoing celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

