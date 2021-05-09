Hazel Mae Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Hazel Mae Smith, 70, of Youngstown, transitioned to her eternal home on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Select Specialty-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

​Mrs. Smith was born February 20, 1950 in Hemingway, South Carolina, a daughter of Theodore and Bessie Woodberry Bell.

She attended South High School and had been employed with Park Vista for 11 years, retiring in 2015.

She was a former member of Bethel C.O.G.I.C. Hazel loved being with her family and enjoyed going to Bingo.

​She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her husband, Larry V. Smith, whom she married April 19, 1998; three children, Christine (John) Fitzgerald, Theresa (Roosevelt) Harris and Angela Williams, all of Youngstown; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five sisters, Mabel Foster, Gloria Bell and Lula Davis, all of Youngstown, Jeannie McQueen, Rose (Jamie) Harris of Boardman and Davida (Ron) Jones of Canton; two brothers, Frank Bell of Youngstown and Ted (Wynette) Bell of Las Vegas, Nevada; a cousin whom she reared, Telia Bell of Denver, Colorado and a host of loving family and friends.

​Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Elmer, David, Robert and Annie Mae Bell and Gwendolyn Bell McKee; brothers-in-law, Johnnie Foster and James McKee; sister-in-law, Linda Bell; an uncle, Early Woodberry and aunts, Lillie Mae Woodberry, Biotha May and Luella Woodberry.

​Visitation will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, guests are asked not to linger after the church after viewing.

​A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

