Haybert “Pappy” Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The beautiful soul known as “Pappy” Haybert Williams Jr. was discovered to have transitioned into immortality on Monday, January 18, 2021.

He brought unspeakable joy at his earthly arrival on May 25, 1976, welcomed as the first beloved son of his parents, Haybert Williams, Sr. and Bernell Cosper Williams in Youngstown Ohio.

Pappy was a ball of energy as a child and played little league football with the Southside Braves. He was a 1994 graduate of East High School, where he played football and sang in show choir and ensemble and was a member of the R&B group Open Minded, performing in and winning local talent shows.

Throughout his life, Pappy was immersed in and developed a love for music, with his earliest performances being those where he sang at various churches with his brother David as Brotha 2 Brotha.

As an adult Pappy’s love for football continued, as he was an avid Washington Redskins fan and played in the North East Ohio Flag Football League. A kid at heart, he was a lover of video games such as Madden and NBA2k.

After high school, Pappy attended Gateway Community College and National College. He was employed at Generations Behavioral Health.

A kind, loving and gentle spirit, Pappy was loved by many and always looked for the good in others. He was full of life and laughter and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He rarely met strangers and had the most giving and compassionate heart for others. He was a person who loved the unlovely and never held grudges. Everything he did was selfless and with others in mind. He loved with a free and open heart, without reserve, leaving a legacy of love, laughter and light in his footprints. His absence from this life has left an unfillable void and his family will ever keep his light and memory alive.

Haybert was preceded in transition by his paternal grandparents, Johnnie, Sr. and Dorothy Williams and maternal grandparents, James, Sr. and Bernice Cosper.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents; two sisters, Fateama (Albert) Fisher and Constance Willams, both of Columbus Ohio; a brother, David (Carrie) Williams of Boardman, Ohio; two nephews, D’Angelo Cosper of Columbus, Ohio and Semaj Williams of Youngstown, Ohio, as well as a host of relatives and friends.

For his parting mantra, we quote his verse on a song he recorded with his mother, siblings and nephews, “Family, the very core of my being, and even if you don’t see me, believe me, holler if you need me and I’ll be there in a hurry, thick or thin, right or wrong fam, I’m down, don’t worry. Whatever the problem we’ll work it out, no doubt, whatever the route, even if we scream and shout. Family sometimes can get confused, we’re on different tracks, but we move to the same groove.”

Visitation will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Due to the pandemic and for the safety and health of others we ask that you do not linger or socialize after viewing.

A private Life Celebration will follow, but a family issued wristband is required for entry.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.