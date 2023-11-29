YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Hattie B. Wiffen, 86, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Omni Manor with her family at her side.

Mrs. Wiffen was born July 9, 1937 in Dierks, Arkansas, a daughter of Charlie and Onieda Parker Moore.

She has been employed for 30 years with Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital, retiring in the early 1990’s.

Hattie was of the Baptist faith.

She enjoyed social games, watching TV, and listening to music (especially “Kem”); and being with her beloved family.

She leaves to forever cherish her memories two daughters, Donna E. Reeves and Carol E. Hayes both of Youngstown; eight grandchildren, Yolanda, Brandi, Cory, Tahara, Crystal, Brittany, Michael, Mia; a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Clyde Moore of Detroit, Michigan; her sister-in-law, Janine Moore of Detroit, Michigan; and a host of nieces (especially Vicki Herron), nephews, other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garnet, whom she married November 5, 1955 and who passed away February 20, 2004; a son, Ronald E. Wiffen; siblings, Charles, Leslie, Carl and Leonard Moore, Earlene Hall and Loretta Brown; and a grandson, Garnet E. Smith.

Visitation will be Monday, December 4, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asks to wear masks.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.