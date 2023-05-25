YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Camsmith, son of the late Nathaniel Camsmith and Imogene Anderson was born August 25, 1934 in Kingston Jamaica. Harry departed this life on Saturday May 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown.

He was educated in the Jamaican Public School System. During the 1960’s he migrated to the USA where he resided in Youngstown, Ohio. He was employed by General Motors for 29 years, retiring in 1998. He was an excellent mechanic and Jack of all trades, and took pride in the upkeep of his vehicles and Home.

He enjoyed a variety of music Reggae and loved to dance and get together with friends. He had a great sense of humor and mastered the art of storytelling about his youth growing up in Jamaica.

Harry leaves to always remember and cherish his memory, his five children; Olive Wilkinson of Delaware, Bruce of England, Ernesto Taylor of Chicago, Roberto Camsmith Sr. of Florida, and Andrea Townson of Jamaica and one brother Edmond Sheriff of Florida, 15 grandchildren; 13+ great-grandchildren; four Nieces; 11 Nephews and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and other family members and friends; also one devoted adopted niece and friend, Theresa Ellis. He is also survived by his former wives, Mary Watkins Camsmith, Claudia Thomas Camsmith and special Long Time friend Liza Glass.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Mrs. Wilhel Green, Mrs. Marcella Albarus, Mrs. Tencia Williams and a brother Kenneth Braham.

Visitation will be 9:00-10:00 am Saturday at May 27, 2023 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Services of Love and dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

