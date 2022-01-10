HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Harry A. Hopson, 84, transcended to his Heavenly Mansion on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Hobson was born June 8, 1937, in Hubbard, Ohio a son of John and Bertha Stubblefield Hobson.

He was a graduate of Hubbard High School.

Harry was an Air Force veteran and had been employed by Faison & Faison Plumbing as a master plumber and was known as “Mr. Fix It.”

He was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church since 2018.

He married the love of his life, Yvonne Henderson, June 29, 1971 and this union lasted for 49 years until she passed away November 20, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, a son, Duane (Sherietta) Hopson of Youngstown; his sister-in-law, Betty Dobson; his nephew and caregiver, Rocco Henderson and 13 grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his wife, Reverend Yvonne Hopson, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ronald, Donald and John.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at New Bethel Baptist Church, services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Harry, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.