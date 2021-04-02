Harold Reese Rucker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church for Mr. Harold Reese Rucker, Sr., 69, formerly of Youngstown who departed this life on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus.

Mr. Rucker was born April 7, 1951 in Youngstown, a son of Lee T. Sr. and Marion Gidney Rucker.

He was a 1969 graduate of North High School and received his degree in accounting from ITT Business College.

He was a member of Living Waters Missionary Baptist Church.

He enjoyed bingo, traveling, was a master griller, an avid music lover and would DJ at the family gatherings and barbecues.

Harold was a finance manager and top car salesman that sold to half of Youngstown at one point.

He was a U. S. Air Force veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his devoted wife, the former Dorothy D. Stubbs whom he married November 11, 1977; a son, Harold (Joi) Rucker, Jr.; two granddaughters, Jade Nireese and Janae Nishel Rucker all of Columbus; a sister, Sharon (Winfred) Bourne of Dallas, Texas; three goddaughters, LaTonya, Tanisha, and Rochelle Gordon; and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marion Rucker; and brother, Rev. Lee Rucker, Jr.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 4, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.