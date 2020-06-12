Harold Leon Starghill, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Leon Starghill A.K.A. Leon born on December 28,1946 in Glen Alum, West Virginia to the late Richard Starghill and Virginia Westbrook Starghill. He was called from labor to reward on June 6, 2020’

Leon was a great man of God who didn’t only talk about love but exemplified it toward everyone he met. He accepted Christ at an early age.

He graduated from Leager High School in 1964. He then moved to Youngstown Ohio to live with his Uncle Eugene and Aunt Florene Perkins. There he grew very close with his first cousins Jenetta, Darnell, Gerald and Randy Perkins.

Leon was drafted into the United States Army in 1967 where he served for two years. He is a Veteran of the Vietnam War. After returning from the military he went back to Youngstown, Ohio where he started working in the Steel Mill with his Uncle Eugene. He soon married the late Arlin Celeste (Smith) Starghill and from this union was born two sons.

Leon was retired from General Motors a Carpenter and Millwright for 43 years retiring in July of 2018. He had an impeccable reputation as a Master carpenter. He remodeled hundreds of homes in Youngstown and the surrounding area.

Leon was an avid fisherman and Bowler. He really enjoyed watching a genre of sports. His loved football the most.

Leon is survived by his present wife Margaret Rose (Kimbrough) Starghill, two sons Harold L. Starghill II (Peachie) and Trevor W. Starghill of Washington, six grandchildren Xavier Starghill, Tyler Starghill, Kyle Melton, Ramon Derone Kimbrough, Ra’Niyah R. M. Kimbrough and India J. Kimbrough. He is also survived by his mother Virginia Starghill (95) of Switzer, West Virginia. Four brothers, Tyrone Foster and Jeff Foster (Marty) all of Dayton, Ohio. Douglas Starghill of Pikeville Kentucky, Eric Starghill (Brooke) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Four Sisters Jenelle Starghill of Washington, DC, Lennie Starghill Glass of Winston Salem. North Carolina, Gwendolyn Milsap (Jimmy) of Parkton, North Carolina and Virginia Starghill of Switzer, West Virginia. Three special Aunts, Arlene Starghill (101) of Detroit, Michigan, Lenora Moss (93) of Charlotte, North Carolina and Florene Perkins (90) of Youngstown Ohio. A host of Nieces and Nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Arlin Celeste (Smith) Starghill, Step-Son Ramon DeShaun Kimbrough, Grandparents, three brothers Richard L Starghill, Ronald C. Starghill and Micheal E. Starghill and a sister Evelyn J Starghill.

Leon was and will continue to be our Gentle,Gentle, Gentle Giant. We will forever miss his kindness, loving smile and firm handshake. He was dedicated to his family and friends.

Friends may call Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Ave. Youngstown, Ohio 44505 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with services starting at 12:00 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Harold Leon Starghill, please visit our floral store.