Harold E. Clinkscale, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Harold E. Clinkscale Sr. transcended to his heavenly home Friday July 2, 2021.

Harold was born September 17, 1942 in Youngstown to the late Madison Sr. and Mattie Pearl Parkman Clinkscale.

He was a graduate of South High School and was a proud South High Warrior.

He was a United States Army Veteran.

He had been employed by Cold Metal Products as a Large Mill Roller for 30 years and was a member of United Steel Workers # 3047, where he served as a member of the Grievance Committee and as a Workmen Compensations Representative, retiring in 2002. He was a proud member of New Bethel Baptist Church where he served on the Ushers, Trustees, Security and Monthly Food Give-Away Ministries and was a faithful member of the Men’s Sunday School Class. Harold was the Past State President of Pennsylvania I.B.P.O.E of W. Northwestern PA. District and Past Exalted Ruler of Brighton Lodge #219.

Harold was a die-hard Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers fan and his hobbies included fishing, hunting and working in his yard.

He leaves to mourn his passing and to rejoice in his peace his children: Harold E. Jr. of Columbus, Ohio, Tonya (Scott) Brown of Chester, Virgina, Eian L. (Aurella) of Chesterfield, Missouri, Kaisee Jacobs of Beaver Falls, PA.; a special nephew he considered as a son, James (Cassie) Jackson of Cleveland, Ohio; a brother, Ralph (Kathy) Clinkscales of Tennessee, a sister-in-law Sylvia Clinkscale of Youngstown; an Aunt Marilyn Parkman Wright of Youngstown; his youngest grandchild Eian Cruz “Main Man” Clinkscale ; his youngest great-grandchild, Gibbi “Sweet Baby” Brown, nine other grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, his New Bethel Church Family and a host of friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Bobby, Madison Jr., Ronald, Laney, David and Arthur G. Clinkscale.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 10, 2021 9:00-10:00am at New Bethel Baptist Church with funeral services beginning at 10:00am.

Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

A service of Love and Dignity were entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

