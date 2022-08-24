YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Gwendolyn R. Adams departed this life, Monday August 8, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks Rehabilitation and Healing Center.

Mrs. Adams was born February 25, 1937 in Ward, West Virginia, a daughter of McKinley and Katherine Love Robinson.

She loved watching soap operas, doing puzzles and being with her grandchildren.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her peace her daughters, Renita Baker, Dawn Webb and Torah Adams Lewis; her son, Roland Adams, Jr.; a brother, Rev. Donald Robinson; a sister, Brenda Robinson; her loving grandchildren, Sandy Baker, Marcus Baker, Charles Smith, Ian Webb, Colin Webb (Casey), Ebony and Laquanda Clark, Theon Smith (Jessica), Geneva Smith, Ariel Alli, Roland Adams III, Dominique (Jamal) Brown, Comehia Barrington, Jasmine Adams and Denzel Adams and 16 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Roland Adams, Sr. who passed away September 10, 2010, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Judieth Smith; eight brothers, James, Lorenzo, Wilbert, Walter, Oswald, Robert, Alvin and Chauncey; three sisters, Audra, Jeanette and Ola and a grandson Sirtan Alli, Sr.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 18, 2022 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at L.E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.