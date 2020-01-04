Gwendolyn Mitchell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mrs. Gwendolyn Mitchell, 69, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Mitchell was born on December 23, 1950 in Youngstown, a daughter of Willie James and Delsie Thomas Hope.

She was a 1969 graduate of South High School.

She had been employed with the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant.

Gwendolyn enjoyed swimming, dancing, cooking and shopping.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her peace, her two sons, Robert Thomas Mitchell IV of Columbus and Alexander James Mitchell of Youngstown; two sisters, Rose Ann Smith of Youngstown and Maxine Lewis of Chicago, Illinois; seven grandchildren; a dear friend, Robert T. Mitchell III of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 6, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.