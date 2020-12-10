Guy Riddle III, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Guy Riddle III, 68, of Campbell, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Riddle was born April 27, 1952, a son of Guy II and Jeanette Butler Riddle.

He had been employed as a clerk with Goodwill Industries and volunteered with Help Hotline.

Guy was a member of The Living Word Church, where he served as a Deacon.

He enjoyed sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His wife, the former Avis A. Roland, whom he married November 8, 2014, passed away in 2016.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace with the Lord, three brothers, Demetrius (Bertha) Riddle of Youngstown, Rev. Kenneth (Doris) Riddle of Campbell and Pete (Rashanda) Riddle of Liberty; an aunt, Minister Betty Funderburg of Youngstown, who was raised like a sister with him and a host of nieces nephews, other family and friends.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Riddle and brothers, Edward, Anthony, Ralph and Michael Riddle.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

