YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Gus Fields Davenport, 62, of Youngstown, departed this life May 13, 2022 at the Hospice House.

Gus was born January 28, 1960 in Youngstown, a son of Leroy Sr. and Willie Mae Fields Davenport.

He was a 1979 graduate of South High School and went to Kansas State University to play football.

He got baptized at the age of 10 at Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church.

Gus served in the Navy and the National Guard.

He worked for United Airlines until he retired.

He loved working on cars, restoring houses, collecting old furniture and many other things. He loved riding his bike in Mill Creek Park, lifting weights and body building, where he won several competitions as late as in his 50’s. He also loved training dogs and also won an award from the Kennel Club in Boardman.

Gus leaves five children, Mr.& Mrs. Gus Davenport, Jr., Tracey Davenport and Mr. & Mrs. Augus Davenport all of Indianapolis, Indiana, Mr. & Mrs. Ari Davenport Williams of Atlanta, Georgia and Jandrew Davenport of Miami, Florida; six siblings, Ella (Ronnie) White of Chula Vista, California, Rosabelle Thompson, Leroy Davenport Jr., Johnnie Paul Davenport all of Youngstown, Joann Smith and Marlene Byrd of Boardman; 11 grandchildren; nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Sophia Davenport; his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Fields; and siblings, Rogia Mae Davenport and Mattie Clark.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022 at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Guests are required to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

