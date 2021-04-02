Gregory J. Kelch, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Gregory J. Kelch, 58, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Hospice House.

Mr. Kelch was born June 27, 1962 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, a son of Jesse and Lottie Tinsley Kelch.

He was a 1981 South High School graduate.

He was an independent truck driver and enjoyed music, traveling, and spending time with his family.

He was a member of Christ Centered Church and its usher ministry.

He is survived by his son, Daylen ( Net ) Harris of Youngstown; 13 grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; a sister, Faye (Kevin) Davis of Bowie, Maryland; a brother, David Thompson of Dallas, Texas; his fiancee, Deborah Anthony of Warren; his uncle who was like a father to him, Milton Pearson of Spartanburg, South Carolina and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private funeral services will follow for the family.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.