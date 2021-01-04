Gracie Monique Tubbs, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Gracie Monique Tubbs, 45, of Youngstown, transitioned from her earthly labor on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Mrs. Tubbs was born June 25, 1975 in Youngstown, a daughter of Ocie Berger and Gracie Allen.

A loving homemaker, she enjoyed singing gospel music, cooking, decorating and social cards.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her father of Youngstown; mother and stepfather, Gracie and Aaron Lumpkin of Lorain; seven children, Tiara Berger, Jameka Tubbs, James H. Tubbs, Jr., Jamison Tubbs and Azaria Barrett, all of Youngstown, Andre Berger of Columbus and Regenia Murphy of Detroit, Michigan; seven grandchildren; three sisters, Zenobia Allen, Divinia Crockett and Toya Berger; four brothers, Ocie, Jr., Lamar, Jake and Deandre Berger and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Tubbs, Sr., whom she married in April 11,1997 and who passed away in 2000.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services will follow for family only. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.