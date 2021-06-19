Grace J. Wallace, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Grace J. Wallace, 78, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

​Mrs. Wallace was born September 11, 1942, in Youngstown, a daughter of Jesse and Dorothy Hardy Harris.

She was a 1960 graduate of East High School and had been employed 30 years with Delphi Packard Electric, retiring in 1999.

She was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed line dancing, shopping, cooking, traveling and was a sports enthusiast, especially for the Oakland Raiders first, then the Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers.

​Her husband, Edwin Wallace, Jr., whom she married on May 6, 1977 and passed away on March 30, 2014.

​She leaves to forever cherish her memory three children, April Artis of Atlanta, Georgia, Reverend Gabriel (Banajie) Artis, Jr., of Columbus and Edwin (Kristin) Wallace of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Gabriel II and Taylor Artis and Elyse and Olivia Wallace; two great-granddaughters, Alexis and Khalani; her brother, Donald Josey of Buffalo, New York and a host of family and friends.

​She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

​Visitation will be Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at the New Hope Baptist Church. Private services will follow for the family.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

​A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

