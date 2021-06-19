Grace J. Wallace, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Grace J. Wallace, 78, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Mrs. Wallace was born September 11, 1942, in Youngstown, a daughter of Jesse and Dorothy Hardy Harris.
She was a 1960 graduate of East High School and had been employed 30 years with Delphi Packard Electric, retiring in 1999.
She was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church.
In her spare time, she enjoyed line dancing, shopping, cooking, traveling and was a sports enthusiast, especially for the Oakland Raiders first, then the Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers.
Her husband, Edwin Wallace, Jr., whom she married on May 6, 1977 and passed away on March 30, 2014.
She leaves to forever cherish her memory three children, April Artis of Atlanta, Georgia, Reverend Gabriel (Banajie) Artis, Jr., of Columbus and Edwin (Kristin) Wallace of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Gabriel II and Taylor Artis and Elyse and Olivia Wallace; two great-granddaughters, Alexis and Khalani; her brother, Donald Josey of Buffalo, New York and a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at the New Hope Baptist Church. Private services will follow for the family.
Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.
A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.
A television tribute will air Monday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.