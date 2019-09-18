Grace Eleanor Williams, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Unity Church Center in Girard, Ohio, for Ms. Grace Eleanor Williams, 89, of Girard, who entered eternal rest on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Ms. Williams was born March 8, 1930 in Palmyra, New Jersey, a daughter of Claude H. and Grace M. Johnson Young.

She was a Registered Nurse and retired from the Delaware County Memorial Hospital in 2004.

She was a member of Unity Church Center, its Prayer Committee, Executive Board, the Women of Unity and the Prayer Shawl Ministry. She was also a member of the Bensalem Historical Society and the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation in Delaware Valley. She had served as a leader for the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She was a union activist and a Native American enthusiast. She received the following accolades: a Proclamation from then Mayor Michael O’Brien in November 2010, Certificate of Appreciation from St. Joseph’s Indian School in October 2018 and Certificate of Appreciation for honorable and steadfast support for Memorial Fund for National Law Enforcement in 2018 and many other recognitions.

Grace enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, camping, horticulture and baking.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her peace, three children, Gail Pat (Edward) Jones of Youngstown, Earl “Buddy” Williams and Christopher D. Williams both of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; two sisters, Yvonne (James) Bauer of Greenville, North Carolina and Claudia (Ira) Taylor of Freehold, New Jersey; and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Caroline Ely, JoAnn Nesbit and Claudette Young.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips