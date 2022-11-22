YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Gloria Tribble, 88, departed this life Friday, November 4, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.

Gloria was born September 1, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Henry, Sr. and Nancy Haynes Tribble.

She graduated from East High. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State College, her master’s from Kent University and her PhD from Akron State University.

Dr. Tribble then taught at Monroe and Madison school. At Madison she taught a specialized reading program. At Madison, she was instrumental in aiding African American students, who had previously been ignored (including her younger brother Curtis Tribble), to receive an adequate education. Dr. Tribble then began teaching at Youngstown State University. She was one of the first African American professors in the Education Department. She later became the first African American Woman and first African American chairperson of YSU’s Education Department. She helped to pave the way for many of Youngstown’s Educators.

As a lifetime member of the National Council of Negro Woman, Dr. Tribble served in many roles. Throughout her membership in the organization, Dr. Tribble guided a variety of community programs. She helped to create and promote educational programs for area students. She not only developed the academic activities but also taught the students by introducing them to creative math and reading skills and introducing them to African American literature in an annual program she created that was held at the Northside Library. Dr. Gloria Tribble was selected as an NCNW delegate to attend Beijing, China’s International Woman’s Forum. This conference promoted human rights and family and women’s issues. Dr. Gloria Tribble has played an integral role in the National Council of Negro Women for 50 years.

Dr. Gloria Tribble is also life legacy member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Although she served in many capacities within the sorority, she last served as chaplain for Delta Sigma Theta, Inc.

Gloria leaves her loving brother, Curtis (Jackie) Tribble of San Antonio, Texas. Gloria, though she had not children of her own, loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own children. She leaves her nephew, Clinton Tribble and his wife, Gloria, who were her caretakers; her nieces, Faye D. Tribble, Nancy Chapman, LaTasha Allen, Jaietta Jackson, Sylvia Chapman and Alicia (Kevin) Greynolds and her nephew, Jason (Thelma) Tribble, as well as a host of great- and great-great-nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by father, Henry Tribble, Sr.; mother, Nancy Haynes Tribble; sisters, Carrie D. Tribble, Rose A. Chapman and Mosetta Jackson and her brother, Henry Tribble, Jr.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home and on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Third Baptist Church, 1177 Park Hill Drive, Youngstown where funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon. There will be an Omega Omega Service by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.