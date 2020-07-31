Gloria Jean Hatten, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Gloria Jean Hatten transcended to her Heavenly Home on July 27, 2020 at Beeghley Oaks Rehabilitation Center.

Gloria was born September 4, 1950 in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Judith Anne Underwood.

She was a 1968 graduate of South High School and had been employed at North Side Hospital as a Nursing Assistant. She had been a singer with a group known as the Soul Angels and from there she became a hairdresser at Bridgett’s Hair Salon and later became a self employed beautician.

She was a member of Union Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory her companion Alvon Wooding; two brothers Vincent Underwood and Daniel “Buzzard” Smith both of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Asia Williams and Carmelo Williams; a great-grandchild Ace McDonald; a son-in-law Carlow Williams Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter Keisha Murphy Williams; a brother Joseph Richard Hudson and a grandson Carlow Williams Jr.

Calling hours will be 10:00- 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Union Baptist Church, with private funeral services starting at 11:00 am. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

