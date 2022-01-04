YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Gloria Jean Griffin, 73, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Park Vista Retirement Center.

Ms. Griffin was born April 25, 1948 in Youngstown, a daughter of Hinds and Myrtle Branyon Griffin.

She was a 1966 graduate of South High School, received her Bachelors degree in Social Work from Youngstown State University and her Masters degree in Social Work from Case Western Reserve in Cleveland and became licensed as a LISW 11.

She taught elementary school with Youngstown City Schools. She also worked as a social worker 11 at Woodside Receiving Hospital. She was the youth administrator at McGuffey Center. She was a licensed Christian Counselor and practiced counseling through her own agency, “Beauty for Ashes” before her retirement

Gloria accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church under the pastorate of the late Rev. B. J. Myers. While in Cleveland, she was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Oakwood Village. Later she joined Victory Christian Center and remained a faithful member until her passing. She donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital on a regular basis. She enjoyed arts and crafts, singing gospel music, traveling, and loved taking care of her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her siblings, Laura Turner and Patricia Black both of Cleveland and Retha Marshall of Campbell; her lifelong friend, Marsiele Ballard and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James Christian and two sisters, MaeViolet Garner and Daisy Christian.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12 Noon.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

