AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Gloria Dean Chatman, 71 of Austintown, transitioned to her eternal home on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Ms. Chatman, was born March 12, 1951 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul and Harriet Clinkscale Pennington.

She was a 1969 graduate of East High School.

She had been employed with Delphi Packard Electric for over 30 years and Wells Department Store in the receiving office before retiring.

She was a former member of Beulah Temple United Holy Church and the N.A.A.C.P.

Gloria enjoyed dancing, movies, shopping, traveling and being with family and friends..

She leaves to mourn her passing but to celebrate her life and eternal peace, her significant other who cared for her deeply, Michael Love of Youngstown; a sister, Shirley James of Youngstown; two brothers, Paul Pennington, Jr. of Youngstown and Victor Pennington of Akron; an uncle, Harry Clinkscale of Youngstown; a dear friend, Doris Oliver of Youngstown and a host of loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Barbara Pennington and Lenora Walker.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. Celebration of Life services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.