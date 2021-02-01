Gloria Adams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Gloria Adams, 76, departed this life on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mrs. Adams was born February 10, 1944 in Midway, Alabama, the daughter of Elijah and Elnora Williams DuBois.

She graduated from Center Ridge High School in Alabama.

She relocated to Youngstown, Ohio where she met her husband of 54 years, Norman Adams, Sr. From this union, together they had four children, Norman, Jr., Shawn, Shawna and Sonja.

She had been employed at North Side Hospital, after which she was employed at Delphi Packard for 30 years before retiring.

Gloria was a faithful servant and member of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church. She was President of the Mission, a Sunday School Teacher, was also member of the Usher Board, Mass and Number 2 Choir. She assisted in the kitchen whenever needed and also assisted with communion. She was a member of the Praise Team and was truly a servant of the Lord. Gloria displayed unwavering faith in God and exuberated such character everywhere she went.

Her nobleness was her crown. She was a dedicated wife and loving mother. She loved working in the church and praising the Lord. Gloria loved helping others. She embraced the ministry of Helps. She loved reading her Bible and was a praying woman. Gloria loved talking with her sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and friends. She loved spending time in the kitchen creating delicious meals for her family and anyone who wanted to dine. Gloria loved teaching her granddaughters about God and cooking and baking with them. Gloria loved looking after her grandson, laughing and always wearing a smile on her face. Gloria’s natural ability allowed her to reach people in a deep and positive way. Yet her sensitivity allowed her to know when others needed her help. Gloria touched many lives with her generosity and love.

She leaves to mourn her passing yet to celebrate her peaceful transition and memories; her husband Norman Adams; her children, Shawn and Shawna Adams; five grandchildren, DeAndre Robinson, Kendall Montgomery, Priya, Alexis and Kennedy Adams; her brothers, Mosco (Carole) Dubose of Youngstown, Ohio and Arosco (Mary Ester) Dubois of Cleveland, Ohio; her sisters, Dimple Owens, Verdell Naze, Queen Dubois and Martha Dubois, all of Youngstown, Ohio and Elizabeth Clayton of Plymouth, Michigan and a sister-in-law, Prophetess Shirley Adams.

She was preceded in death by her son, Norman Adams, Jr.; her daughter, Sonja Adams; her parents, Elijah and Elonora Dubois; her brother, Elijah Dubois, Jr.; nephews, Carl Lee Murray, Noah L.R. Rhinehart and Tony G. Brown, Jr.; her brothers-in-law, Henry Clayton and Otha Naze; mother-in-law, Beatrice Adams and father-in-law, Jessie Adams.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Due to the pandemic and for the health and safety of others guests are asked not to linger after viewing at the funeral home. Private services for family only will follow at 11:00 a.m.

