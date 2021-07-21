Glenn Edward Barnett, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On July 14, 2021, Glenn Edward Barnett Sr. gained his Heavenly Wings. He had been ill for a while, when God softly whispered into his ear, it was time for him to take his rest.

Mr. Barnett was born May 9, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Charles A. Sr. and Catherine Blanchard Barnett.

He graduated from East High School in 1963.

He then went on to serve in the United States Navy where he was the only Black Radar man on his ship.

He worked for U.S. Steel as an electrician and then went on to work for Xerox where he was the first Black District Manager. He also worked in maintenance at the Towel Supply Co. and then worked at Packard Electric as a wireman.

He was the Quarter Master at the Donald F. Lockett Post 6488. He was an avid bowler and belonged to many leagues thru the years, including The Youngstown Travelers.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his sons, Glenn E. Jr. and Terrance E. (Marlene) Barnett and a daughter Kelly D. Barnett all of Youngstown; three brothers; William Sr. (Roslyn) Barnett of Tacoma, Washington, Robert Sr. (Linda), Percy (Christal) Barnett and a sister Karen (James Sr.) Stanford all of Youngstown. His grandchildren; Sydnee, Zana, Myla, Amilia, Glenn III, Cheyenne, Da’Nasia and great-grandchildren; King, Legend and Liyah Rose; his best friends, Ralph Stoddard and Greg Lemons with special thanks to Greg for helping to care for him; Cee Cee and the rest of the VFW crew; his bowling friends and a host of many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Margaret Helen Barnett, four brothers; Charles, Jr., Henry “Marty”, Raymond, Daryl and his sister Beatrice Barnett.

Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 am Friday July 23, 2021 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Guests are also asked not to linger after viewing at the funeral home.

Services for the family will begin at 11:00 a.m.

