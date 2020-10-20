Glenda Jeanne Gilchrist, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a victorious battle and faith filled journey a host of God’s choicest angels escorted Glenda Jeanne Briddell Gilchrist to her new eternal residence, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio.

Glenda Jeanne was born on Monday, January 26, 1953, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Elsie Eggleton Briddell and Earwin Briddell.

Glenda was preceded in birth by her only brother, Sheraton, who loved her from the day she arrived.

Glenda was a fun-loving young girl and the apple of her father’s eye.

She had a strong appreciation for her heritage and the power of family. Glenda loved her family, her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, all of whom she enjoyed spending time with. Family meant everything to Glenda.

Glenda grew up in an Apostolic home where the Word of God was the guide by which she was nurtured and by which she lived. Under the spiritual guidance of her family’s pastor, the late District Elder Stephen Bright, Glenda was baptized at the early age of six years old in 1959 and received the promised gift of the Holy Ghost shortly thereafter at Zion Pentecostal Temple, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Even though she was young in years, Glenda was a wise and sensitive spirit. It was always her desire to live doing good to all she would meet.

The educational system of Philadelphia was the institution where Glenda would advance in knowledge and gain the necessary tools to continue her journey in life. She graduated from the West Philadelphia High School in June of 1971.

Upon her commencement, Glenda was employed full time with the First Pennsylvania Bank, where she worked until she and her family migrated to Youngstown, Ohio. She was presently employed with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio for 36 years.

Glenda met the love of her life, Kenneth W. Gilchrist, during their high school years and church fellowship. Kenneth wooed Glenda and stole her heart, and they were joined in Holy Matrimony on August 18, 1973. To this union three children were born, Kenneth Wayne, Jr., Wesley James and Kellie Denise.

Under the direction and leading of the Lord, Glenda and Kenneth relocated their family to Youngstown, Ohio, in 1983. Over the next three decades at the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church under the pastorate of the late honorable Bishop Norman L. Wagner and Dr. Rita H. Wagner, Glenda would give her life in great worship to her God and service to the household of faith. She was a dedicated and committed member. No assignment was too great or too small for her to complete in the house of God. There are three things Glenda was passionate about, her God, her family and church. Glenda was a woman of class, diplomacy, wit and uncanny humor. Her humor was her way of expressing her love of those who were near and dear to her. If Glenda was “picking on you,” or doubled over in laughter about something or another that happened you knew you were in her heart.

She leaves to cherish the life she lived, her husband; her children, Kenneth Wayne, Jr., Wesley James (Natosha), Kellie Denise; her parents and brother, Sheraton (Candice) of Sicklerville, New Jersey; father-in-love, James K. Gilchrist; brothers-in-love, Craig (Quen), Carl, all of Youngstown, Ohio; sister-in-love, Kimberly (David Lara) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Genesis and Taj; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents; her mother-in-love, Lydia Gilchrist and sister-in-love, Cynthia Gilchrist, who transitioned in May of this year.

Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 2020, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.

Private services will follow for the family only.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

