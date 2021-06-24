Gladys Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys Williams, 75, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered the gates of heaven Friday, June 10, 2021, surrounded by family at her residence.

She was born September 7, 1945 in Hickman, Kentucky, to the late Cora Lee Jenkins and Robert Stewart.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, Ohio.

Gladys retired, after 25 years of service, from Delphi Packard Electric Lordstown, Ohio.

Gladys had a spiritual gift of touching all the lives she crossed and also introducing them to the Lord. She was always spiritually and intellectually ahead of her time. Her love and kindness embraced the hearts of many. However, she didn’t mind telling you about yourself.

Gladys enjoyed singing, gardening, cooking, and traveling. Most importantly, she loved her family and spending time with them. She was the family matriarch. Gladys was a strong, determined, fiercely independent woman. When Gladys entered the room, her presence would steal the spotlight. She was a woman of her word and led by example. There was no job too big or small that she would not tackle. Despite her health challenges, Gladys chose to live passionately and courageously, never complaining, only serving.

She was an active member of The Jerusalem Baptist Church of Youngstown, Ohio.

Gladys leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Pamela (Otha) Hilson and Sherry Hasley of Youngstown and Melanie Williams of Las Vegas, Nevada; Goddaughter, Dr. Bianca Fetherson of Odenton, Md.; a special son, Pastor Derrick Anderson, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Sandra (Willie) Stewart of Youngstown; a granddaughter, Jasmine Williams of Westerville, Ohio, whom she raised; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a host of other loving family members, church members and friends.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; her godmother and spiritual mentor, Willie Mae Minor; her sons, Willie Davenport Stewart, Sr. and Kevin Lamar Williams, Sr.; four sisters, Annie Mary Jones, Russelyn Reed, Dorothy Stewart and Maggie Watson and two grandsons, Darius Mixon and Elliott Stewart.

A walk-through-only visitation will be Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Guests are asked to wear masks, practice social distancing and to not linger after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gladys Williams, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.