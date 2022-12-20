YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Ginger Lee Casey, 68, departed this life after a short illness on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Caprice Health Care Center peacefully in her sleep.

Ginger was born January 4, 1954, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of William C. Howell and Evelyn Howell.

She attended East High School.

She married her high school sweetheart Ronald Casey, Sr. and in that union had two children, Ronald James Casey, Jr. and Dawn Trinette Casey.

In 1984 the family moved to Dallas, Texas where she continued her career as a medical insurance examiner for the next three decades, until her health required her to move back to Youngstown to be closer to family in 2018.

Ginger accepted Christ as her personal Savior at a young age and dedicated her life to serving the Lord. Ginger was a proud member of Bishop T.D. Jakes Potters House in Dallas, Texas. After returning to Youngstown, she remained a faithful member with her tithes and every Sunday online service attendance from her kitchen table.

She loved cooking, cleaning, watching her favorite basketball team the Los Angeles Lakers, her favorite football team the Dallas Cowboys and her favorite comedian, Country Wayne. Most of all she loved being with and talking on the phone with her family.

She leaves to mourn her passing but rejoice in her peace, her son, Ronald, Jr. (Mai-Lynn) and daughter, Dawn, both of Youngstown; her siblings, Marsha (Bobby) Reese of Inglewood, California, Rhonda (Bernard) Fulton of Westlake Village, California, Robert Howell of Austintown, Ohio and William Howell III of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren, Eric (Laura) Johnson, Jalen, Ronald III and Donovan Lee Casey, all of Youngstown, Ohio; two stepgranddaughters, Danielle and Chanel Mason, of Warrensville Heights, Ohio; six great-grandchildren; niece, Robyn Kennedy of Los Angeles, California; nephew, Andra Faucett of Charleston, West Virginia and honorary granddaughter, Valencia Coleman of Lancaster, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her father, William C. Howell; her mother, Evelyn Howell Kennedy; brother, JaHugh Faucett III and stepfather, Wesley Kennedy.

Visitation will be 4:30 – 5:30 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with funeral services at 5:30 p.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.