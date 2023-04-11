YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Gertrude Doris “Trudy” Jackson, 90, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 30, 2023.

She was born July 21, 1932, in Youngstown, a daughter of Fred and Mary Napier.

Trudy lived a beautiful life. She was devoted to her family and never missed a chance to express her love.

She was a member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, where she served on the Usher Board and Outreach Program.

Trudy graduated from The Rayen High School in 1950, where she was the black prom queen. Here athletic talent earned her letters in basketball, baseball and volleyball. She was a member of the first black women’s softball team to win a city championship.

Her husband introduced her to bowling and it did not take her much time to excel. Her accomplishments include the Youngstown Women’s Bowling Association Singles Championship and the B&H Classic Open Division Championship. She was a member of the Creme De La Creme couples club for more than 50 years, where they enjoyed traveling and their annual Christmas party and Fourth of July cookout.

Trudy retired in 1994 from the General Electric Company, where she was a utility operator for more than 30 years.

Trudy leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 72 years, Sylvester Jackson, Jr.; three daughters, Christal Hill (Leroy), Sylvia Lawrence and Monica Limerick (Courtney); four grandchildren, Nikki Keyona Hill, Donald Luke Lawrence II, Danielle Marie Lawrence and Devin Trevor Limerick; one great-granddaughter, Leia Armoni Carr and nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Fred (JoJo) Napier.

Visitation will be 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home, with the memorial service beginning at 2:30 p.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 12 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.