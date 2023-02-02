BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Gertrude “Trudy” Chatman McGaughy, 60, transcended to peace without pain in her Heavenly Mansion, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Trudy was born June 12, 1962, in Youngstown, a daughter of Charley Mae Chatman and Tommie Lee Anderson, Sr.

Trudy graduated from South High School in 1981, where she was on the dance line and was football homecoming queen. She also attended Youngstown State University.

Trudy was blessed with motherhood through the birth of her only son, Marlon Jajuan, in 1982.

She had been employed by, as a dedicated dietary cook and caring nursing aide, Dandrige’s Burgundi Manor.

As a faithful member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church, Trudy sang in the choir and served as needed joyfully. Faith, family, friends, shopping, cooking and her dogs were the driving forces that kept a smile on her face. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan who enjoyed game day.

Trudy leaves to mourn her passing, but celebrate her life, five brothers, Larry (Seymone) and Terry (Courtney) Chatman of Columbus, Lemoyne, Demoyne and Tommie Lee Anderson, Jr. of Bronx, New York; three sisters, Lisa Chatman of Flint, Michigan, Laverne Chatman of Columbus and Porcha (Orlando) Green; of Eustis, Florida; two granddaughters, Aisha Maiden and Jordan Brown of Youngstown; uncle and aunt, Willie and Jewel Chatman of Youngstown; aunt, Cassandra Chatman of Lorton, Virginia.; uncle, Franklin Anderson of Youngstown; stepmother, Willie B. Anderson of Bronx, New York; and godson, Aubrey Toney of Youngstown.

Trudy’s smile and long conversations will be greatly missed by many, but the love of her memory will live on forever.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son and many others, who will be waiting for her at Heaven’s Gates.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave. Youngstown, OH 44502, with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Ministry of comfort, love, and dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.