YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Germaine Yvette Ellis, 50, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Sunday, October 2, 2022.



Mrs. Ellis was born January 4, 1972 in Youngstown, a daughter of Linda Sharpe-Hicks and two loving fathers, James Bright and Darrell Johnson.

She was a 1990 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Germaine worked as a home health aide and as an aid with Heritage Manor.

She was a member of Grace Evangelistic Temple.

Some of her many interest were cooking, crafts, shopping, caring for the elderly and her passion was being with her family.



She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her parents; her husband, Richard, whom she married May 11, 2002; four sons, Parrish Ellis of Austintown, Tyriq Ellis of Columbus, Darrius and Donovan Ellis both of Youngstown; three stepchildren, Tynique Kelly of Raleigh, North Carolina, Richard Ellis and Najee McClain both of Rochester, New York; three sisters, Amber Bright of Boardman, Terrain Price and LaRae Price both of Columbus; a brother Darrell Benson of Kentucky; her mother-in-law, Martha Walker; and father-in-law, Wendell Jones both of Rochester, New York; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.



Visitation will be Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Evangelistic Temple, 2214 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow.

Due to the pandemic, guest are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.



Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Germaine Yvette Ellis, please visit our floral store.