Geraldine Starkey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Geraldine Starkey, 71, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Starkey, affectionately known as “Jill” to her children and “Geri” to others, was born July 25, 1950 in Youngstown, a daughter of James L. and Lucinda Peaks Tellington. A loving and devoted homemaker, Geraldine’s passion was the love for her grandchildren. She was also a great artist who loved creating drawings, and baking.

She was a former member of the Nevels Temple C.O.G.I.C.

She leaves to forever cherish her memories, four children, Alexis Tellington of Youngstown, Aquanetta (Scott) Dixon of Warren, Michael (Leslie) Starkey of Dothan, Alabama and Frank Starkey III of Atlanta, Georgia; 15 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; two sisters, Dr. Joyce (William) Phifer and Lucille Tellington both of Columbus; a brother, James Tellington of Youngstown; her niece and caregiver, Michelle Starkey and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jerome Tellington; a nephew, Lawrence Tellington; and an aunt who helped raise her, Lillie Mae Gilford.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow for the family. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

