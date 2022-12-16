YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Geraldine Overton, 81, of Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Novant Presbyterian Hospital.

Ms. Overton was born January 6, 1941 in Georgianna, Alabama a daughter of Willie Lee and Katie Lue Bell Littles.

She had worked at General Motors Lordstown, retiring after 20 years of service. She was also a beautician and caregiver.

She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.

She enjoyed crochet, cooking, shopping and spreading her love to her family.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to celebrate her life and legacy, her children, Sharon Perel of Youngstown, Ohio, Maudessia Patterson of Huntersville, North Carolina, Shawnta Overton of Youngstown, Ohio and a bonus daughter, Lahemma Stewart of Cleveland, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two siblings and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends of which she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Bryant Mitchell and siblings Willie Earl Littles, Bettye Ann Littles, Ivery L Henry, Jimmy Littles, Robert Montgomery, Donald Littles and George Littles.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.