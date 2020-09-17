Georgia Ivory, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Georgia Ivory departed this life on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Austintown Health Care.

Mrs. Ivory was born February 15, 1929 in Clarksdale, Mississippi, a daughter of John and Epsie Hall Patton.

She married the love of her life, Joe Charles Ivory Sr., June 6, 1950.

She had been employed at both Southside and Northside Hospitals here in Youngstown for over 20 years as a Distribution Clerk.

She was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member and served on the Mother’s Board.

She loved cooking, baking, quilting and being with family.

She leaves to cherish her memories and legacy, her children, Joe Charles Jr., Sandra, Brian Keith (April) and Grover Lee Ivory all of Youngstown and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and a host of other relatives, friends and church family.

Besides her husband of 57 years and her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Curlie Grier, Laverne Martin, Georgia Ann Denson and Terrie Ivory-Posey; two grandchildren, Robert Ivory and Josiah Gregory; and a niece Tracey Ivory.

The family will have a Memorial Services at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Georgia Ivory, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: