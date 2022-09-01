YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Georgetta O. Spann Madison transitioned from her earthly residence to her Heavenly mansion on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Georgetta was born January 7, 1954 in Youngstown a daughter of Willie, Sr. and Georgetta Smith Spann.

She graduated from South High School.

She had been employed by MyCap for over 20 years as a teacher’s aide.

She was a former member of Ebenezer C.O.G.I.C. where she served as Sunday School Teacher, usher and caterer for the church.

She loved math, art, fishing, going to casinos and being with family.

She leaves to mourn her passing five children, Thomas Spann, Terri Williams, Liston Spann, Queniesha Scott and Leonard Scott; her siblings, Willie, Jr. (Michelle) Spann, Elder Keith Spann, Jackie Menton, Janis (Walter) Waddell, Pamela (Ezell) Jones, Myron Spann, Martin (Angela) Spann, Marva (Ollie) Guilford and Robert Gary(Beverly) Spann; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and an uncle, Major Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Ava Spann and Avis Roland.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 1, 2022 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

