YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Tarver Jr., 80, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life to eternal rest on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

George was born December 26, 1942 in Hurtsboro, Alabama, a son of George, Sr. and Missilee Battle Tarver.

He was a mechanic and neighborhood handyman and worked for Youngstown Steel Door, and later worked as a superintendent of demolition in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After returning to Youngstown, George worked for John Cotton Auto Shop on McGuffey Road and also worked with L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

He was a member of Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church where he served on the trustee ministry, and sang with the male chorus. He loved to help others and enjoyed working on cars.

He leaves to mourn his passing but rejoice in his eternal peace, his beloved wife, the former Fannie Thomas, whom he married September 21, 1991; three stepsons, Tommie (Michele) Carter, Lorenzo (Catherine) Carter and Hannable Thomas, all of Youngstown; a stepbrother, Billy (Gail) Beck of Warren; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Mr. Tarver was preceded in death by his parents, George and Missilee Tarver; stepmother, Lila Beck Tarver and a stepbrother, Mack Beck.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Metropolitan Baptist Church, 485 Redondo Road, Youngstown, OH 44504. Funeral services will follow immediately after.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masked and observe social distancing.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

