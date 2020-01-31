George Sanders Norman, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 12:00 Noon on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. George Sanders Norman, Sr., 86, known by many as “Bubba” of Austintown.

Mr. Norman was born September 9, 1933 in Corinth, Mississippi, a son of Sanders and Arrilla Wiley Norman.

He retired from General Motors Lordstown after many years of faithful service and was a member of UAW 1112.

He loved Cadillac cars, jazz music and B. B. King.

He leaves to forever cherish his beloved memory, his daughter, Joyrica Stephens of Raleigh, North Carolina; a brother, Tommy Ray Norman of Corinth, Mississippi; five sisters, Macie Curlee and Shirley (James) Kirk both of Corinth, Mississippi, Mary Lizzie Burkett of Ramer, Tennessee, Raynell Davis of Jackson, Mississippi and Jessie Johnson of Edwardsville, Illinois and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, George Norman, Jr. and three sisters, Maxine Johnson, Grace Brody and T. Willie Luster.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, February 3 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home prior to services.

