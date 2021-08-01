George Richard, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. George Richard, 76, departed this life Sunday, July 25, 2021, at his home with his loving family at his side.

Mr. Richard was born September 6, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Leonard, Sr. and Dandie Bell Mahone Richard.

He graduated high school and enlisted in the military.

He had been employed by Lordstown General Motors for over 35 years as a Tow Truck Operator.

He was a former member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

He loved football and basketball and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan. He loved LeBron James. He also enjoyed playing and purchasing lottery tickets.

He leaves to mourn his passing but rejoice in his peace, his children, Andrea Day, Cheryl Richard, Ameka Walker, Dominik Brown, Sally Richard and Latieya Richard (Allen Poindexter Jr.) all of Youngstown, Ohio, Gloria (John) Murphy of Columbus, Michelle (Reggie) Moton of Covington, Washington; two stepchildren, Toya (Robert) Hale and Taylor Williams; 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his wife, Catherine Howell Richard, whom he married in1996 and she passed away in 2004; he was preceded in death by a son, John “Petie” Rivera and a brother, Leonard Richard.

A Balloon release will be held Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.