YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. George Lee Smith, Jr., 93, passed away January 2, 2024 at Mercy Health Hospital Youngstown.

He was born December 3, 1930 in Beatrice, Alabama, the son of George Lee Sr. and Johnny B. Cooper Smith. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.

Mr. Smith married Odessa Griggs Smith on June 9, 1951. After 63 years of marriage, Odessa passed away February 11, 2014.

George Served in the Armed Forces and was honorably discharged with a United Nautical Service Ribbon with one Bronze Service Star and a National Defense Service Medal.

He was a life member of Donald Lockett Post #6488, member of the American Legion Post 504, member of Hubbard Conservation Club and Company Inc., Masonic Lodge #55 and Buckeye Elks Lodge # 73.

George was an avid hunter and gardener. He was a former member of the All City Sportsman Club. He received a proclamation from former Mayor Patrick J. Ungaro along with his wife being honored as Sportsman of the year at Ellsworth Veterans of Foreign War Post # 9571. Mr. Smith was inducted as a Black Diamond for the Links Incorporated, Youngstown (OH) in 2013.

Mr. Smith retired from U.S. Steel Mill Open Hearth after 30 years of service. He was a Security Guard for Shane Security, Custodian for YSU and a rest area attendant at Ohio’s travel/service plaza.

He attended Price Memorial AME Zion Church, where he was an Usher. He received a certificate of appreciation of unsung hero from Rev. Dr. William C. King Jr. and First Lady Ruthie King.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters; Vera Darnell, Wanda Smith and Diane Smith Dawson; his sisters; Georgia M. Mann, Thelma J. Walker and Annie of Birmingham, Alabama; granddaughter; Monique Rochelle Darnell of Columbus; great grandson, James Melvin, Jr.; great granddaughters; Mariana Ja’mes Gilmer and S’ Emiya Renee Gilmer; his pride and joy, a great-great grandson, Demetrius Huff Jr. and great-great granddaughters Da’Moni J. Huff and Ja’Rainna Laree Gilmer; a Godson Anthony Hester of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Mr. Smith parents, George, Sr. and Johnny B. Cooper Smith and his wife Odessa; his brothers, Jimmy Lee Smith, Eldred Smith, Sr., Eugene Smith, and Willie John Smith; sisters, Elmira Smith Payne, Velmira Booker, Lillie Bernice Booker and Leona Neely all preceded him in death.

Visitation will be 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday January 13, 2024 at Price Memorial AME. Zion Church, 920 Dryden Ave. Youngstown, OH. 44505 with funeral service starting at 10:00 a.m.

Services of Dignity and Love entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

