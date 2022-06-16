YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. George Lee, Jr., 76, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Specialty Care Hospital.

Mr. Lee, affectionately known as “Bootsie”, was born December 4, 1945 in Campbell, a son of G. L. and Ruth Oliver Lee.

He was a 1964 graduate of East High School and attended Florida A & M University receiving a BA degree in General Studies.

He had been employed as a journeyman electrician with Delphi Packard Electric for 35 years, retiring in 1999.

He was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church and a former member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.

George enjoyed fishing, traveling, chess, photography, playing the drums and socializing with others over a good meal. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan.

He was a U. S. Army veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his son, Bryant (Lakeya) Lee of Youngstown; siblings, Star L. McGaha of Campbell, Douglas Lee of Avon, Angela Lee of Atlanta, Georgia and Cheryl Williams of Youngstown; his fiancé, Bertha Thomas of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina; and a host of family and friends,

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Marva LaJune Griffin-Lee, who passed away in September 2022; his daughter, Elise Lee; his brother, Gregory Lee and Michael Write who was like a brother to him.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guest are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George Lee, Jr., please visit our floral store.