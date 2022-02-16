WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. George Jerome Warren, 72, of Warren transitioned from this earthly labor on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Mr. Warren was born February 13, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of Roosevelt and Dorothy Lewis Warren.

He was a 1967 graduate of The Rayen School.

He attended Union Baptist Church.

He was a Marine Corp veteran.

George had been employed with Commercial Inertech and was a fireman with the Youngstown Fire Department.

He enjoyed fishing, bowling, dancing, traveling, karate, spending time with his family and enjoyed social gatherings.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his children, Kiwan Warren (Chaya Bray) of Youngstown, Elizabeth Warren of Missouri and Antonio Harper of Virginia; four grandchildren, Kiwan Herod-Warren, Kiasia Warren, Kimani Warren, Clarecsh Thigpen, Elayshia Bray and Keshawn Bray all of Youngstown; two sisters, Joanne Polce of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania and Ruth Walker of Youngstown; his godson, Jamie Rucker of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; dear friends, Rhonda Warren and Linda Warren and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters, Mariah Howell, Mary Clarett, Jessie LeCote, Ellen Carver, Adlee Bell and Ella Mae Holland and a grandson, Kiwantae Warren.

Visitation will be Friday, February 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

