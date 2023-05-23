YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. George Davis, 77, of Sandusky formerly of Youngstown, transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky.

Mr. Davis was born March 15, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of George Baskum and Emma Lou Davis.

He was a proud 1963 graduate of South High School.

After graduating, George joined the U.S. Navy and served from September 17, 1967 to December 30, 1969, receiving an honorable discharge.

He eventually gained employment with WRTA in Youngstown, retiring after 30 years of service.

It became very apparent that George was endowed with a spirit of giving. He was very generous. He gave so much of not only material things, but he gave so much of himself in terms of his time, his patience and his understanding. If you needed a helping hand, he was there to help you. If you needed an ear to listen to you, he was there. If you felt alone, George was there to give you a hug. It was that spirit that ultimately defined George Davis.

As a child, he discovered at an early age that he had an affinity for the arts, especially in music. His instrument of choice was the piano where he studied and was tutored to become an accomplished musician. Eventually, his musical prowess of both the piano and the organ would be put on full display as churches and numerous musical ensembles around the city would demand his impeccable and unique talent. He would continue on his musical journey until he was unfortunately stricken with MS which virtually made it impossible for home to continue to perform.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory two children, Timothy Stanford of Columbus and John Taylor of Honolulu, Hawaii; his cousin and caregiver, Terry Lynn Summers of Youngstown and a host of loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Louchelle Davis, whom he married in 1989 and who passed away in 2005.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

The family wishes to thank the Ohio Veterans Home for their care and concern for George.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George Davis, please visit our floral store.