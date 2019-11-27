George A. McLendon, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 12:00 Noon Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home for Mr. George A. McLendon, 66, who transitioned into eternal life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Mr. McLendon was born May 6, 1952 in Youngstown, a son of John B., Sr. and Adah Mae Allen-McLendon.

Mr. McLendon was a graduate of The Rayen School and received his associate degree from Youngstown State University.

He had been employed with Delphi Packard Electric, retiring after 15 years of service.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his children, Cherith M. McLendon, Nehemiah McLendon, Andre Henderson, George A. Henderson, Jr., Malachi Henderson, Peter Hornbuckle, Eliana Hornbuckle and Arielle Hornbuckle; siblings, John B. (Jacqueline) McLendon, Jr., Arthur L. (Louvinia) McLendon, Deborah Madison, Vincent T. (Evelyn) McLendon, Kathleen McLendon, Derrick McLendon and Yolanda Barington; eight grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former, Sheila Hornbuckle McLendon, whom he married in 1993 and passed away in 2018.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, November 26.

