Georgann Bradley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, for Ms. Georgann Bradley who departed this life on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

She was born August 25, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of George and Frances Brown Bradley.

She was a 1972 graduate of North High School.

She had been employed as a certified nursing assistant at Briarfield Manor for 45 years, retiring in 2019.

She was a member of Emmanuel Community Church.

Georgann loved traveling, concerts, shows, the arts and reading a good book. She loved children and was a Sunday School teacher at Soul Saving Station for over 35 years and had a loving heart to give to charity. She loved baking and blessing as many people as she could with her baked goods.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sisters, Janet (John) Reese of Raleigh, North Carolina and Carol (Shedrick) Daniels of Miami, Florida; close friends, Mary Ann Wilson and Martha Taylor; two nieces, Carmen Bradley and Christian Daniels; three nephews, Antonio Reese, Rodney and Rick Daniels and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard Bradley and a niece, Janelle Reese.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home on Friday, March 6.

To send flowers to Georgann’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 5, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.