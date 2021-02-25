Genolia K. Brooks, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Genolia K. (Hightower) Brooks was born October 1, 1935 in St. Francis Forest City, Arkansas, a daughter of Bossie Hightower and Willa Mae (Lee) Hightower.

She was a 1953 graduate of North High School and went on to hold several positions in the Youngstown area. She retired from Kaufmanns Department Store.

She met and married James E. Smith II and from that union they had two sons, James Edward Smith III and John Ellis Smith. Later in life she met and married the man of her dreams, Solomon Brooks, Jr. whom they shared three children, Adrienne, Brian and Bruce Brooks.

Genolia enjoyed shopping, cooking, cleaning and working in the yard for which she won the Neighborhood Pride Award in 1997. Most of all she loved caring for others. Likely everyone here may have received one of her cards.

She was a faithful member of Phillips Chapel C.M.E. Church since arriving from Arkansas as a child. She was on the Usher board, a choir member, on the kitchen committee an active member of the Steward Board.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her sons, James E. Smith III of Youngstown; daughter, Adrianne Brooks Taylor of San Francisco, Brian Brooks of Las Vegas and Bruce Brooks of Atlanta and her loving grandchildren, Jamie Smith of Pasadena, Calfornia, Janeile (Quincy) Evans of Pickerington Ohio, James Smith IV of Columbus, Ohio, John Smith II of Youngstown, Ohio, Johnise (Brian) Benson of Struthers, Ohio, Brandy (McClon) Lynch of Youngstown Ohio, Jasmine Smith of Youngstown, Sheria Kitt of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Myra Taylor of Youngstown, Ohio, Jonqueal Smith of Tennessee and Kyan Taylor of Pinole, California. She also leaves her great-grandchildren, James Smith-Washington, Jermaine Mobley, Jr., Jer’Miya Mobley, Jondale Benson, Javon Benson, Jacari Kitt, Dejuan Smith, Diabolique Smith, Beameir McCray, Malachi Bannarn, Brandon Lynch, Gregory Croom, Jr., Kristian Johnson, Skylar Rogers, John Smith III and Jean Smith and five great-great-grandchildren. Also, very important in her life were her siblings, John Hightower, Doris Jackson and Sandra Abrams, all of Youngstown, Ohio. Genoila will be missed by her dear nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members, as well as her dear friends.

Upon her arrival at Heaven’s Gate, she was greeted by her loving grandparents; parents, Bossie and Willa Mae Hightower; husband, Solomon Brooks; son, John Ellis Smith; sister, Geraldine Green and four brothers, Leonard Hightower, Rev. Laverne Hightower, Dr. Jerome Hightower and Kenneth Hightower.

Visitation will be Friday, February 26, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Phillips Chapel C.M.E. Church. Private funeral services will follow for the family. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

A Service of Love and Dignity is provided by the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

