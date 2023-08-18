YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, July 6, 2023, Genevieve “Genny” Deloris Biggs Titze, of Grand Rapids, Wisconsin, was called to her heavenly home.

Genny was born June 24, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of Leslie and Deloris Davis Biggs.

She was a 1973 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Genny moved away soon after graduation, traveling the highways and seeing the country.

Genny was employed with Ryder International Trucking Company for over 20 years, later settling in Grand Rapids, Wisconsin.

Genny leaves to cherish her memories, her siblings, Michael Biggs of Hubbard, Michele Carla (Dana) Pilson of Campbell and Ruth “Corky” Alli of Youngstown and nephews, Michael Biggs, Jr. of Campbell, Christopher Biggs of Hubbard, Todd (Saida) McClendon of Canal Winchester and Michael(Shannia) McClendon of Pataskala.

Genny was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Shane Titze, who passed away in 2018; sisters, Harriet Gooden and Loretta Shaw and brothers, Leslie George Biggs, Sherwood Isom and Anthony (Tony) Biggs.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., at the Bibleland Church of God In Christ, 3767 Jacobs Road, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Ministry of Comfort entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

