Geneva Small, Reynoldsburg, Ohio

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Geneva Small, 75 of Reynoldsburg transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Mt. Carmel St. Anne’s Hospital in Columbus.

Mrs. Small was born February 13, 1946 in Memphis, Tennessee, a daughter of James Sr. and Lula Mae Roberson White.

A loving homemaker, Geneva was a lifelong member of Nevels Temple C.O.G.I.C. under the pastorate of Bishop Emmitt Nevels.

Her favorite hobby was gardening. She had a green thumb, therefore her house was filled with a variety of plants and flowers.

She leaves to rejoice in her lifelong legacy of eight children, Elizabeth Small, Linda J. Young, Johnnie Lee Small, Jr., James L. (Sarah) Small, Erica L. Small, Andrew L. (Laurie) Small, Ruth A. L. Small and Phillip A. Small; 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Lettie B. (Isaac) Elam and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; twin brother, James White, Jr. and brother Billy J White. Her late husband, Johnnie Lee Small, died in 2002 whom she loved and cherished very much.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

